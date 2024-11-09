Man accused of ‘love jihad’, detained in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A man accused of ‘love jihad’ and allegedly forcing a 27-year-old woman to convert was detained by the police here on Friday.

The accused Sameer Mansur (30), is a native of Bihar and reportedly working as a technician in Jammu and Kashmir. The woman is employed with a travel agency in Bhubaneswar. According to the police, Sameer came in contact with the woman, who belongs to Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district, through an online gaming application in 2022. He allegedly concealed his real name as well as religion and identified himself as Sameer Kumar of Bihar.

Both developed a relationship and spoke over the phone for several months. Earlier in March, Sameer arrived in Bhubaneswar to meet the woman. He took her to Puri and reportedly compelled her to maintain physical relationship with him.

However, the woman realised that the accused had misled her about his real identity and religion. After a quarrel on the issue, Sameer informed her that though he was a native of Bihar, he had spent most of his life in Jammu and Kashmir. He allegedly persuaded her to convert her religion and marry him but the woman did not relent.

After leaving Odisha, Sameer did not stop. He frequently telephoned the woman and intimidated her to tie the knot with him. When she stopped responding to his phone calls, he created a fake Instagram account and uploaded her objectionable videos. He also allegedly extorted `5 lakh from the woman’s father to not upload her objectionable videos on other social media websites, sources said.