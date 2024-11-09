Odisha government approves 15 industrial projects worth Rs 3,353 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave in January, the state-level single window clearance authority headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday approved 15 industrial projects with a combined investment of Rs 3,353.15 crore.
The projects from diverse sectors like chemical, renewable energy, steel and aluminium downstream, food processing, manufacturing, textile and apparel, tourism, pharmaceuticals and cement will come up in six districts - Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Koraput and generate more than 4,637 jobs.
In a further push to Odisha’s food processing sector, Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Private Limited, Aban Beverages Private Limited, Geofast Consumer Products Private Limited, and Avira Distillery Pvt Ltd have come forward to set up their units in the state.
These projects entailing a total investment of Rs 1,542.04 crore are expected to create over 1,358 jobs. While Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd and Aban Beverages Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 800 crore and Rs 622.61 crore respectively for their units in Khurda, Geofast Consumer Products Pvt Ltd will set up its factory at an investment of Rs 60 crore in Bargarh. Avira Distillery Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 60 crore to expand its existing beverages manufacturing unit at Cuttack.
Ultra Tech Cement Ltd has proposed to increase its grinding unit capacity from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 372 crore. Reliance Bio Energy Limited will establish a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant in Puri with an estimated investment of Rs 121.21 crore. Odisha Textile Manufacturing Pvt Ltd will develop a facility to manufacture recycled yarn from textile waste at an investment of Rs 51.8 crore in Khurda.
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd has proposed an investment of Rs 750 crore to augment its production capacity in sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys and sinter plants along with the captive power plant in Cuttack. HM Power and Cables Pvt Ltd will set up an aluminium conductor, power cable and wire manufacturing plant in Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 55.72 crore. Nexthermal Asia Pvt Ltd will set up a heating elements manufacturing unit in Khurda at an investment of Rs 55.81 crore.
In Tourism, ITC Limited will expand its five-star hotel Welcom in Bhubaneswar with Rs 119.14 crore investment. SJ JRG Ventures LLP and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd (LYFE Group of Hotels) will develop new hospitality facilities at Puri and Koraput with an investment of Rs 154 crore.
Infunex Healthcare Pvt Ltd will establish its second unit in Cuttack for manufacturing intravenous fluids with an investment of Rs 59.43 crore.
