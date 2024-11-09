Odisha: Revenue matters to be reviewed by RDC every quarter

BERHAMPUR: The office of revenue divisional commissioner (south) will host an annual zonal conference of revenue officers and conduct quarterly review of revenue matters.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, who took stock of revenue matters at a state-level meeting, attended by the additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Deoranjan Kumar Singh, senior officials of the department and all RDCs and district officials concerned, asked officials to undertake pro-people initiatives like expeditious settlement of homestead land claims, ensuring actual possession, addressing PMAY and related land issues, provisioning of land to industries and other stakeholders.

He also stressed the protection of government land and use of technology to address faster disposal of revenue cases, earnest steps for redressal of grievances and regular review of all revenue offices.