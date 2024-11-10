33-year-old Odisha man beaten to death in front of family

SAMBALPUR: A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by four persons in front of his family in Thelkopada within Town police limits on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sony Sandha, was a sweeper at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). As per reports, Sony had an altercation with one Chaman Behera, the brother of one of the accused, while having tea. Sony attacked Chaman with a knife as a result of which the latter sustained injuries on his leg and fled.

Later, Chaman’s brother and relatives searched for Sony and when he returned home at around 1.30 pm, dragged him out and thrashed him on the middle of the road with wooden batons, in front of the family. They left the spot after Sony fell unconscious. Sony was rushed to the DHH where doctors declared him dead.

The victim’s brother, Shivam said Sony used to abuse drugs. “We thought they would break his legs and hands but they killed him. There were four people including Chaman’s brother and three of his relatives. They are from Sakhipara area”, he said. SDPO Tophan Bag said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.”