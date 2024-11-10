Cupid strikes: Raja and Rani mate at Sambalpur zoo

SAMBALPUR: A male leopard rescued from Nuapada last year and accommodated in Sambalpur zoo two months back, mated with a female on Saturday.
The male leopard (Raja), aged around eight had reportedly killed two persons and attacked a child in Nuapada in October and November last year triggering panic among locals. Eventually, it was captured and rescued from Kodopali village in Nuapada on November 5 and brought to the rescue centre in Sambalpur zoo on November 8. While it had sustained injuries, it was quarantined for medical attention. Later a behavioral study of the leopard was initiated.
After 11 months of treatment and thorough assessment of its behaviour in the zoo, Raja’s behavior was found to be less reactive towards human beings. Eventually, On September 9 this year, it was released in the enclosure of female leopard named ‘Rani’, aged around seven. However, both of them were kept separately and the zoo authorities monitored their behaviour 24x7. Both Rani and Raja were found to be compatible with each other as they were found communicating in a friendly manner for one month and even trying to reach out to each other.
On the day, Raja and Rani were released together in a single enclosure. Sources said Rani was seen cautiously approaching Raja with low growls. While sharp snarls were heard from both, they eventually copulated. Raja was allowed to pair with Rani at Sambalpur zoo by the 111th technical committee of Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the recommendation for which was sent by PCCF, Wildlife. A male leopard is generally expected to mate with the female for one to five days. However, Raja started mating just after its release into the enclosure. The pair have already started getting engaged in a lot of chasing in the enclosure and mating an average of four times an hour.
DFO, Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The male leopard has shown drastic change in its behaviour over the period of time. Once a formidable predator, as it learned to harness its aggression, it became calm towards humans as well as animals. Its response towards the female leopard was also favourable for mating”. Raja and Rani are still under 24x7 observation through CCTV cameras to ensure their safety. The last time, leopard cubs were born in a zoo of Odisha was at Nandankanan in 1982.
The leopard enclosure at Sambalpur zoo was expanded in 2023 to 550 sq metre for accommodating two or more leopards. Similarly, the glass view facility is the first-of-its-kind in the region which boasts a 20x7 feet viewing area with better visibility and viewing experience by visitors.