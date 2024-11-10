Cupid strikes: Raja and Rani mate at Sambalpur zoo

SAMBALPUR: A male leopard rescued from Nuapada last year and accommodated in Sambalpur zoo two months back, mated with a female on Saturday.

The male leopard (Raja), aged around eight had reportedly killed two persons and attacked a child in Nuapada in October and November last year triggering panic among locals. Eventually, it was captured and rescued from Kodopali village in Nuapada on November 5 and brought to the rescue centre in Sambalpur zoo on November 8. While it had sustained injuries, it was quarantined for medical attention. Later a behavioral study of the leopard was initiated.

After 11 months of treatment and thorough assessment of its behaviour in the zoo, Raja’s behavior was found to be less reactive towards human beings. Eventually, On September 9 this year, it was released in the enclosure of female leopard named ‘Rani’, aged around seven. However, both of them were kept separately and the zoo authorities monitored their behaviour 24x7. Both Rani and Raja were found to be compatible with each other as they were found communicating in a friendly manner for one month and even trying to reach out to each other.