Into a new Home: Jamuna released in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Jamuna, the two-and-a-half-year old tigress which was translocated to Odisha from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was released in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

The tigress was released from its enclosure after STR authorities were given the consent by veterinarians and principal chief conservator of forest Susanta Nanda. Deputy director of STR South division, Samrat Gowda said the gate of the tigress’ enclosure was opened early in the morning. Jamuna left the enclosure at around 10 am and headed into the forest. “As of now, the tigress is settled in the core area and we are monitoring its movement,” he said.

On October 28, an expert team monitored by regional chief conservator of forest and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni had brought the tigress from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. The tigress was released in an area of one acre to adjust with its fresh habitat. Three days later, Jamuna first drank water and killed a wild boar in the enclosure much to the relief of officials. Sources said a 10-member team of officials from the Forest department has left for Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve to bring another tigress to Similipal.

Assistant conservator of forest Pradeep Dey, veterinary doctor Abhilash Acharya and deputy director Deeptiman Panda along with others reached Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Wednesday after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) gave the consent for the translocation.

Gogineni said the team will meet officials of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and then experts will tranquilise the tigress. The 31-month-old tigress will then be shifted to a safety cage before being brought to Odisha.