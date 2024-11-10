Jharsuguda police use AI, solve three burglaries in one go

JHARSUGUDA: In a remarkable display of technological proficiency, Jharsuguda police solved three burglary cases using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and futuristic technology with the arrest of four persons.

Between November 2 and 5, three burglary incidents were reported from the district. The police utilised their existing CCTV network to identify the four suspects who had concealed their faces while committing the crimes. However, by geo-tagging cameras based on their GPS locations, the police were able to track the suspects’ movements.

The breakthrough came when the police employed AI search features to identify the suspects based on the colour of their clothes. Further analysis revealed footage of the suspects with uncovered faces, allowing police to feed their photos into the system for face recognition and detection, said IG (Northern Range) Himansu Kumar Lal.

The Safe City CCTV system’s AI feature provided crucial instances of the suspects, including footage of them conducting recce for the burglary.

Live location monitoring enabled the police to track the suspects’ movements, leading police to intercept them while they were travelling to Keonjhar by bus.

Police apprehended the four accused, Sudam Hazra (66), Mudal Paswan (55), Nandu Hazra (55) and Umesh Paswan (55) of Jharkhand and Bihar, from Deogarh and recovered the stolen items. The successful resolution of the cases demonstrates the effectiveness of AI technology in law enforcement, as well as the proactive response of the cyber cell team.

Jharsuguda, SP, Smit P Parmar said, “The AI based surveillance systems were installed in the district in February this year. While it has helped us solve several small cases in the last few months, this was the first time, the technology was used extensively to trace and nab theft accused”. He said AI-power features are reliable and have been helping the police in effective monitoring of cases including traffic violations.