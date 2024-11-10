Odisha: Clothes of gang rape victim, accused sent to SFSL for examination

CUTTACK: Days after six persons including a minor were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old college student, police on Saturday sent the seized clothes of the victim and the accused to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for tests. Five mobile phones belonging to the accused were also sent for verification.

“Necessary medical examination of the victim has also been conducted and report is awaited. Basing on the FIR and statement of the victim, all the accused involved in raping and blackmailing her have been arrested. The facts, evidence and witnesses collected during the course of investigation so far are sufficient for their conviction,” said a senior police officer adding, a chargesheet would be filed in the case soon.

Meanwhile, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous on the day met the DGP and handed over a letter urging him to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the reported delay in registration of FIR in the case by police.

She alleged, the victim had sought assistance at multiple police stations including Purighat, Sadar and Barang but was unable to have her FIR registered until she reached Badambadi police station.

“This delay is alarming and raises serious concern about the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies especially when it comes to addressing crimes against women. It is essential to ensure these issues are promptly investigated and rectified,” Sofia said.

“Further, it has been reported that the victim is now unreachable, which raises additional concern about her well-being and safety. I request that your office looks into her current situation and ensures that she feels secured and supported,” she stated.