Railway revises Dasapalla to Sonepur stretch for movement of wildlife

BHUBANESWAR: A major bottleneck concerning the long-pending Khurda-Balangir railway line is likely to be resolved soon as the Indian Railways has agreed to create additional structures on the Dasapalla-Sonepur stretch and sought the state government’s consent to share 50 per cent cost.

Sanctioned in 1994-95, the 301 km project was stuck due to many issues like court cases, land acquisition and forest clearance. After the forest clearances obtained for the 68 km Dasapalla-Purunakatak, it has been decided to create additional facilities for movement of wildlife as the 140 km Dasapalla-Sonepur stretch passes through hilly terrain and reserve forests.

Accordingly, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has revised the estimate for the 140 km stretch to Rs 3,284.19 crore, excess by Rs 1,297.7 crore as compared to its earlier estimate. The excess estimate includes additional facilities like tunnels, bridges and animal over and under passes worth Rs 640.8 crore and the rest due to price escalation.

Dasapalla-Sonepur stretch was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,986 crore in June 2016. The state Forest department and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had recommended to create facilities to safeguard the forest envelope and protection of wild animals including elephants during the approval.