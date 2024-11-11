108 ambulance staff helps ailing man’s family in Odisha village

BERHAMPUR: Carrying patients on slings owing to bad or no roads to villages is common in Rayagada district. While the patients are carried by their families or relatives, in Ereganda village under Kalyansinghpur, a 108 ambulance staff came forward to carry a patient 3 km to the emergency vehicle.

Sources said Purnachandra Praska of the village had been sick for the last few days. His condition deteriorated on Sunday and his family hailed a 108 ambulance from Kalyansingpur. The ambulance arrived but had to stop three km from the village due to a bad road leading to the village.

As most of the villagers were busy at work, Praska’s family did not have a clue on how to carry him to the ambulance. This is when Seikh Bukhari, a staff of 108 ambulance came forward and helped carry Praska to the vehicle. Praska was taken to Kalyansinghpur hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.