11th convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University held, 574 students graduated

BHUBANESWAR: At least 574 students received degrees, 31 of them gold medal, at the 11th convocation ceremony and educator’s meet of Sri Sri University (SSU) in Cuttack on Sunday.

Those who received their degrees included 17 PhD scholars, 142 postgraduates and 415 graduates. On the occasion, spiritual leader and SSU founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged the graduates to embrace a life of wisdom, compassion and service. Gracing the event as chief guest, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development minister Gokulananda Mallik appreciated the university’s progress and its transformative contributions to global academia. He also termed SSU’s pursuit of academic distinction as a beacon of light.

SSU president Rajita Kulkarni spoke about the university’s role in attracting global talent to Odisha. American investor Tim Drapper also addressed the students. VC Prof Tej Partap presented the university’s annual report. Executive registrar Prof Anil Sharma and others were present.