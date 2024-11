BHUBANESWAR: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has begun a joint physical verification of paddy by associating teams of the state government in major rice mills in western Odisha districts where alleged massive recycling of custom milled rice has been reported to the central government.

The order for joint physical verification came in the wake of a direction from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The ministry acted upon a complaint about massive corruption in physical verification of paddy at millers’ points without taking photographic evidence of the stock for custom milling.

The informant is stated to have claimed that Rs 15 crore exchanged hands for the recycling deal which runs into thousands of tonnes of rice and involves several rice mills. Alleging fictitious purchase of paddy was shown for recycling rice into the PDS system, the complainant requested the food ministry for a joint verification by including the CBI.

The FCI purchases custom milled rice (CMR) from states at Rs 29 a kg for the central pool. The central government reimburses the entire food subsidy of the state for rice supplied to ration card holders under National Food Security Act and other schematic programmes including mid-day meal.

In an official communication to the general manager of Odisha region on November 8, 2024, a copy of which was accessed by The New Indian Express, executive director of the FCI zonal office, Kolkata said, “Joint PV (physical verification) should start immediately by associating teams of the state government. Joint PV of paddy should be conducted under videography with geo-tagging of the proceedings.”

As a measure of super check, at least three teams headed by category-I officers from regional office should be constituted and they may take up verification of at least 10 per cent of mills of the revenue districts having reasonable quantum of paddy.