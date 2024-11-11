Cafe where Cuttack gangrape victim filmed was used as BJP campaign office in polls: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday alleged that the cafe in which obscene video of the Cuttack gangrape victim was filmed was used by the BJP as campaign office during the 2024 elections.

President of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) and former minister Snehangini Chhuria told mediapersons that the owner of the house in which the cafe was being run is a BJP worker. Besides, the house adjacent to the cafe is also of the BJP corporator of ward number 26.

Alleging that these political persons may have pressurised the police to delay accepting the FIR in this case, Chhuria demanded they should be brought under the purview of investigation.

Chhuria led a fact-finding team to Cuttack to make an on-the-spot inquiry and submit a report to BJD president Naveen Patnaik. The team met Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena and submitted a memorandum demanding exemplary action against the culprits in the case.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government in the state, she said seven cases of gangrape have come to fore during the last five months under the new dispensation. “This points to what extent the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state,” she said.

However, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government was taking prompt action and accused were being arrested immediately. Efforts are also being made for early conviction in all the cases.