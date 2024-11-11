CM Majhi urges people to include superfood millets in daily diet

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon people to incorporate millets into their daily diet and promote the nutrient-rich climate-resilient crops for sustainable agriculture.

Inaugurating a two-day International symposium on Shree Anna and Forgotten Food (ISSFF) organised by the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Majhi said the state government is providing necessary assistance to farmers for increased production of Shree Anna (millets) to make Odisha India’s millet hub. He urged food bloggers to promote new recipes and cooking styles to make mandia (a type of millet) more palatable and accessible to every household.

The CM said these nutrient-rich crops are integral to the heritage of the indigenous communities and crucial for food security and sustainable agriculture. The state government has allocated Rs 649 crore in the budget with an aim to increase millet production and consumption in Odisha. Millet cultivation which started from the undivided Koraput district, has now expanded to 177 blocks in the state, he said.

Majhi said women farmers in the state have turned mandia cultivation into a movement. Two prominent women farmers, Raimati Ghuria of Koraput and Subhasa Mahant of Mayurbhanj, have demonstrated how mandia can transform a farmer’s economic situation through their efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed these two women as brand ambassadors for Shree Anna cultivation at the G-20 summit.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said people living in tribal areas are producing and consuming forgotten crops which are more nutritious and rich in vitamins compared to other regular food.

Former chief scientist of World Health Organisation and chair of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation Soumya Swaminathan said Odisha has diverse food preferences as evident in the ‘Chappan Bhog’ of Shree Jagannath temple. Koraput is recognised as one of India’s two agricultural heritage sites by the World Food and Agriculture Organisation, the other being Kerala. Women farmers in Odisha play a crucial role in cultivating and preserving Shree Anna, she said.

NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand said the green revolution has brought significant changes in food systems worldwide, with the focus now on organic farming. The world is now concerned about nutrition. Odisha has the potential for minor millet development and there is a need to take necessary steps to promote this cultivation.