Lady sarpanch attempts suicide over no-confidence motion in Odisha's Bargarh district

BARGARH: A 45-year-old lady sarpanch of Talpali gram panchayat under Gaisilet block of Bargarh district on Sunday attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after a no-confidence motion was passed against her in a meeting the previous day.

The said sarpanch has been identified as Urmila Seth. Sources said this was her first time of becoming a sarpanch. Following the incident, Seth was rushed to the Padampur sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

As per information, the no-confidence motion against her was passed during a meeting on Saturday by the panchayat committee comprising ward members. It was also attended by sub-collector Sneha Aragula.

The committee submitted a grievance to the sub-collector alleging Seth was involved in corruption and her husband often created ruckus at the panchayat office of Talpali. The ward members had earlier requested the district administration to organise a special meeting to discuss the no-confidence against Seth.

Meanwhile, Aragula announced of holding another meeting on November 12 to further discuss on the matter.

“According to Odisha Gram Panchayat Act 1964, sections 24, 2, on upcoming November 12, 2024, there will be a meeting at Talpali gram panchayat office in presence of tehsildar, Gaisilet,” the sub-collector’s letter read. All the members posing no-confidence were requested to be present in the meeting to clarify their stance.

Meanwhile, Seth’s son Ram alleged it was a ploy against his mother.

“Even the former sarpanch had supported and chosen my mother for the position but now he has also turned his back on us. The incident has left my parents in a state of shock,” he said.

Sub-divisional police officer, Padampur Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi said no case has been registered in this regard as yet. “We will register a case after getting the medical report. In case the victim dies, an unnatural death case will be registered,” he added.