Mango kernel deaths: A bitter cost of hunger and failing governance

MANDIPANKA (KANDHAMAL): The scar left by the death of two women after consuming mango kernel is starkly visible in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district. The village atmosphere is unusually silent despite the rush of administration officials, politicians, NGOs and activists after the October 31 tragedy, which has brought back the haunting memories of the infamous 2001 Rayagada district incident, when 24 tribals had succumbed under similar situation.
On the path in front of the asbestos-roofed house of Anil Patamajhi stand two plastic chairs covered in white sheets with garlanded photographs of both the victims on them. A few feet away, Anil struggles to tend to his six-month-old daughter, who has just lost her mother with grandmother battling the consequences at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
On October 31, his wife Ramita (28) and a neighbour Runu Majhi (30) died while six others were hospitalised after they consumed the fatal gruel. Though three of the six injured, including Anil’s sister-in-law have been discharged after treatment, his mother is still admitted at MKCG MCH and two other neighbours at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
“This mango kernel took the life of my wife. Had there been sufficient rice, we would not have consumed the mango kernel gruel,” said Anil Patamajhi pointing his finger towards the leftover kernels kept in a polythene carry bag.
Describing the fateful day, he said, Runu had recooked the leftover gruel kept in open for two-three days and distributed among the women members of the three families. “We had taken fermented water rice while the children had gone to Anganwadi centre where they had food. This saved our and the children’s lives,” he said.
Delay in PDS supply led to the tragedy
The Mandipanka incident underscores the dire food insecurity faced by tribal communities. The families turned to mango kernel gruel as they had no rice left with them. While the state government provides free 5 kg rice per person, the quantity falls woefully short for many households, particularly the marginalised and small landholding tribal communities who sustain only on rice as they have no means to get other food.
Delay in PDS supply is frequent while exclusion of members from the ration card compounds their woes. The tribal families in the village had got rice in July for the July-September quarter and were supposed to get the October-December quarter rice in October. But this time the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department delayed the supply for about a month owing to indecision over supply of wheat along with rice and updation/integration of point of sales (PoS) machines and digital weighing machines.
“We got the rice two days after the death of my wife. The rice we had received in July lasted only a month. We managed for the next three months with whatever was left from our own grown paddy. We were a family of five, but got only 20 kg of rice as my wife’s name had not been included in the card. We eat at least a kilo of rice daily. How would we survive with 20 kg rice a month?” asked Anil.
Since long, activists have been highlighting the inadequacies in the PDS that leave vulnerable households, especially tribal families, in a state of food distress driving them to consume non-traditional or potentially harmful foods. “Tribals do not consume mango kernels out of choice. It is a matter of survival, as their access to rice and other essentials is simply not enough,” said Bidyut Mohanty, convenor of Right-to-Food campaign, Odisha.
PDS rice, Mohanty said, should be provided on a monthly basis and closer to the village. “The villagers are spending Rs 100 to collect the rice for three months from a centre located 9 km away. Besides, the cards should be updated regularly with inclusion of new members,” he said.
Mandipanka has 307 ration cards and the beneficiaries receive rice from Brahmanigaon LAMPS. A district official admitted that the distribution was delayed due to late allotment and PoS machine software updation. He, however, said the cards are updated whenever the beneficiaries approach.
Mango kernel a scarcity diet for the villagers
With a population of around 1,600, Mandipanka village has a mix of castes dominated by Kandhas. Generally, the people take three meals a day. While fermented rice is the staple, they consume seasonal cereals, pulses and vegetables like maize, mustard, black gram, kandula, sweet potato and local beans. Sometimes, they also eat non-vegetarian items like fish curry, chicken, mutton and even wild boar. They are fond of mahua liquor and taadi (fermented palm sap).
But the likes of Anil with small landholding are not fortunate as some of their fellow community members. The family of six has only one-acre of agricultural land and the paddy they grow gets over within five to six months. The PDS rice also falls short and they hardly buy vegetables or pulses due to meagre income.
“Most of the time we have only rice with salt or dried mango. Women members take whatever is left. We keep the mango kernel saved for the crisis period during July to November when we have limited rice stock,” he said. Mango kernels can be hazardous when eaten frequently or not properly cleaned and processed. Consumed only during food shortages, the kernels are traditionally dried, ground, and boiled to make a gruel. Consumption of kernel stored in unhygienic conditions is fraught with risks, but they have no other option.
Former director of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) Prof AB Ota said food is deeply tied to the tribal identity. “Traditional foods, including forest products like mango kernels, tubers, and leafy greens, have sustained these communities for generations. For the poorest, these foods can be both sustenance and, at times, a cause for concern,” he said.
Water contaminated, no sanitation in village
Water samples were collected from two sources of the village on November 1, a day after the two women died, and tested in the district public health laboratory at Phulbani. The hydrogen sulfide test confirmed fecal contamination in drinking water samples collected from one of the water supply sources. The lab report also indicated that gruel too was not fit for consumption.
Mandipanka has a piped water supply, yet residents report that it is unfit for drinking. With no proper filtration or purification, the villagers fetch water from a nearby solar-powered borewell. The absence of toilets in the village forces residents to practice open defecation.
“The government makes tall claims, but our village lacks basic amenities. We have a pipe-water connection but the water isn’t drinkable,” said Lalu Ranasingh.
On pen and paper, every household in the village has a toilet. The village has 248 soak pits for liquid waste management along with 135 compost pits for solid waste. As per the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) 2.0 dashboard, 328 individual household latrines have been issued to the village in two phases and the village has been declared as ODF-Plus aspiring.
But no such thing is visible on the ground. The residents are deprived of many welfare schemes of the government. Although most of the eligible women have applied for financial assistance under the state government’s flagship Subhadra scheme, not a single woman has received the first installment of Rs 5,000.
Lack of food security leads to distress migration
In Mandipanka village, a deeper problem beyond food insecurity is unemployment. Despite implementation of MGNREGA, residents say they do not get any work forcing many to migrate to distant states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
Kandhamal is among the nine districts that have been identified by the state government as prone to distress migration. In Mandipanka, almost every household has a migrant labourer.
“There is no MGNREGA work, no job. I have worked for three days only this year so far and received Rs 640. Many of us are forced to migrate because there are no local jobs to help us sustain our families. We have not even been provided with house under PMAY, nor the Subhadra Yojana assistance,” said Anil. He and his elder brother had also migrated to Kerala for work.
Lack of employment has left residents vulnerable to food insecurity with some families turning to extreme measures for survival.
Connectivity continues to be a nagging problem
Limited connectivity means not only physical isolation but also barriers to accessing essential services, including banking and social welfare programmes in the region affected by left-wing extremism (LWE).
Poor infrastructure and lack of reliable internet connectivity have hindered residents from even completing basic tasks, such as opening bank accounts or updating e-KYC information for their ration cards. Without these, people are unable to secure their rights to government entitlements, forcing them to depend on inadequate or irregular food supplies.
“I have been going to the Brahmanigaon branch of SBI for last two days to open an account after the district administration advised me to do so to get assistance. But the bank is unable to open it due to disruption in internet connectivity,” said Anil.
“Updating e-KYC for ration cards is almost impossible for us due to the lack of internet. Many people are left without access to government benefits simply because of the connectivity issues,” explained Anesh Pradhan, a local resident.
How the gruel is prepared
Tribals collect mango kernels during May and June. They dry the seeds and bury them in a pit. On a rainy day, these are taken out of the pit. The kernels are pounded into fine pieces. The pounded kernel pieces are kept in a bamboo-basket covered with a piece of cloth and kept on a flowing stream to wash off the astringent and bitter taste. The basket is taken out from the stream after one or two days and sun dried. The kernel pieces then are pounded and turned into powder. Covered with a piece of cloth, kernel powder is again kept in a running stream to get rid of any trace of remaining bitterness. The powder is cooked with rice or any minor millet.