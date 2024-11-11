Mango kernel deaths: A bitter cost of hunger and failing governance

MANDIPANKA (KANDHAMAL): The scar left by the death of two women after consuming mango kernel is starkly visible in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district. The village atmosphere is unusually silent despite the rush of administration officials, politicians, NGOs and activists after the October 31 tragedy, which has brought back the haunting memories of the infamous 2001 Rayagada district incident, when 24 tribals had succumbed under similar situation.

On the path in front of the asbestos-roofed house of Anil Patamajhi stand two plastic chairs covered in white sheets with garlanded photographs of both the victims on them. A few feet away, Anil struggles to tend to his six-month-old daughter, who has just lost her mother with grandmother battling the consequences at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

On October 31, his wife Ramita (28) and a neighbour Runu Majhi (30) died while six others were hospitalised after they consumed the fatal gruel. Though three of the six injured, including Anil’s sister-in-law have been discharged after treatment, his mother is still admitted at MKCG MCH and two other neighbours at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

“This mango kernel took the life of my wife. Had there been sufficient rice, we would not have consumed the mango kernel gruel,” said Anil Patamajhi pointing his finger towards the leftover kernels kept in a polythene carry bag.

Describing the fateful day, he said, Runu had recooked the leftover gruel kept in open for two-three days and distributed among the women members of the three families. “We had taken fermented water rice while the children had gone to Anganwadi centre where they had food. This saved our and the children’s lives,” he said.

Delay in PDS supply led to the tragedy

The Mandipanka incident underscores the dire food insecurity faced by tribal communities. The families turned to mango kernel gruel as they had no rice left with them. While the state government provides free 5 kg rice per person, the quantity falls woefully short for many households, particularly the marginalised and small landholding tribal communities who sustain only on rice as they have no means to get other food.

Delay in PDS supply is frequent while exclusion of members from the ration card compounds their woes. The tribal families in the village had got rice in July for the July-September quarter and were supposed to get the October-December quarter rice in October. But this time the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department delayed the supply for about a month owing to indecision over supply of wheat along with rice and updation/integration of point of sales (PoS) machines and digital weighing machines.

“We got the rice two days after the death of my wife. The rice we had received in July lasted only a month. We managed for the next three months with whatever was left from our own grown paddy. We were a family of five, but got only 20 kg of rice as my wife’s name had not been included in the card. We eat at least a kilo of rice daily. How would we survive with 20 kg rice a month?” asked Anil.

Since long, activists have been highlighting the inadequacies in the PDS that leave vulnerable households, especially tribal families, in a state of food distress driving them to consume non-traditional or potentially harmful foods. “Tribals do not consume mango kernels out of choice. It is a matter of survival, as their access to rice and other essentials is simply not enough,” said Bidyut Mohanty, convenor of Right-to-Food campaign, Odisha.

PDS rice, Mohanty said, should be provided on a monthly basis and closer to the village. “The villagers are spending Rs 100 to collect the rice for three months from a centre located 9 km away. Besides, the cards should be updated regularly with inclusion of new members,” he said.

Mandipanka has 307 ration cards and the beneficiaries receive rice from Brahmanigaon LAMPS. A district official admitted that the distribution was delayed due to late allotment and PoS machine software updation. He, however, said the cards are updated whenever the beneficiaries approach.