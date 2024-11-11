Mother, son critically injured in clash with relatives over missing Rs 50

ANGUL: A woman and her son were grievously injured following a clash with their relatives over a petty issue at Kusakila village within Jarapara police limits here on Sunday.

The injured persons are Labanga Sahu and her son Liku. Sources said two brothers, Bhola Sahu and Bhubani Sahu live in the same house along with their families but separately. In the morning, Bhola’s son Liku told his mother Labanga that he had kept Rs 50 in his pocket but it had been stolen. Soon after, Labanga created a ruckus and alleged Bhubani’s family had stolen the money.

A war of words then ensued between the two families which soon escalated and in a fit of rage, Bhubani and his son Chintu hit the mother-son duo with an axe and iron rod, leaving them with critical injuries. They were then rushed to the Angul district headquarters hospital. Meanwhile following the incident, Bhubani and Chintu fled the village, sources said.

Inspector in-charge of Jarapara police station Nirmala Gochhayat, however, said the clash took place over missing groundnut from Bhola’s house.

“No complaint has been filed by either of the families in this connection. Police had gone to the village for further investigation but no one was present in the house at that time,” she added.