Odisha civil services candidates to undergo fitness test at MCHs

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked the candidates provisionally selected through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2022 to go for the mandatory medical, physical fitness examination at assigned medical colleges.

The candidates have been asked to present themselves before the medical superintendent or registrar (administration) in any of the seven government medical colleges between 8 am and 12 pm on any day from Monday to November 17 without fail.

The medical colleges where the fitness test will be conducted are SCB MCH at Cuttack, MKCG MCH at Berhampur, VIMSAR at Burla, FM MCH at Balasore, BB MCH at Balangir, SLN MCH at Koraput and PRM MCH at Baripada. The candidates provisionally selected under the ‘PwD’ category will present themselves before the medical superintendent/registrar (administration) of SCB MCH for their medical examination by the specialised disability medical board.

Sources said the candidates can appeal to the director of medical education and training, who is the chairman of Appellate Medical Board, in case of dissatisfaction/disagreement with the report of the medical examination/medical test and its recommendations.

They will have to appeal within seven working days from the date of the communication of the decision of the medical board under intimation to the GA and PG department.