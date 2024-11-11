Odisha govt adds new colours to uniforms of nurses

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has brought into effect a change in the dress code for employees under the Odisha Nursing Service Cadre. The regular white apron will now feature a Sambalpuri touch for the deputy nursing superintendents.

According to a notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association's proposal for a dress code change has been approved in principle by the state government, subject to the condition that the change will not have significant financial implications.

The colour palette for nursing officers has shifted from the existing white to light lavender. The scrub suits for both male and female nurses in the ICU, OT, and labour rooms will be light lavender.

Female nursing officers in general wards can choose between a saree or salwar-kameez in the new colour. Similarly, male nursing officers in general wards will wear lavender shirts paired with deep navy blue formal pants.