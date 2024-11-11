Odisha revenue minister calls for proper disposal of fly ash

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss ways for proper disposal of fly ash dumped by industries in four districts - Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Angul.
The meeting was organised at the office of the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC - Northern division) and attended by MPs and MLAs of four districts besides collectors, SPs, officials of the district administration and the line department.
Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Pujari raised concern over improper disposal of fly ash amid growing industries in the region. “All the industries especially those involved in thermal power generation are failing to adhere to the guidelines set by the Pollution Control Board regarding disposal of fly ash,” he said.
He further informed that the meeting discussed on guidelines and advisories regarding disposal of fly ash to ascertain how effectively they were being followed and if there was a need for any amendments. “Authorities of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Bhubaneswar also joined the meeting virtually and informed about the advisories issued to industries in this regard. Public representatives and members present at the meeting gave their proposal and suggestions for effective disposal of fly ash,” the minister added.
“Not only fly ash but smoke and effluents are also a cause of concern. The RDC has been advised to seek help of experts in IIM-S, VSSUT and VIMSAR, who have done research on these issues and can give required support,” Pujari said.
Concerned over the haphazard disposal of fly ash by trucks at unauthorised places, he said plans are afoot to monitor these vehicles through CCTV under the surveillance of the district police. “Some industries are also releasing effluents into the rivers. The respective regional officers of Pollution Control Board have been asked to discuss the matter with revenue inspectors and line department officials within a month and visit all the industries to physically review the effluent disposal system and submit report. Those releasing water into rivers will be ordered to stop doing so and recycle and reuse the water,” the minister added.
“The Pollution Control Board has been directed to make specifications clear regarding dumping of fly ash in low-lying areas. The district administration has been asked to identify industries which are generating fly ash. Subsequently, help will be sought from the Mines department to provide a list of abandoned and inactive mines for disposal of fly ash. A study will also be done to ascertain if dumping fly ash is affecting groundwater. The RDC has been asked to conduct a study in this regard and submit a report,” the Disaster Management minister said.
Stating that fly ash is generally used by the NHAI and Works department for construction of roads, he said youths can be given loans through MSMEs to establish fly ash brick manufacturing units. “The next meeting will discuss ways to establish coordination between industries which generate fly ash and those which require it for other purposes to facilitate its effective utilisation and disposal,” Pujari added.
Criticising the BJD, he further said had such meetings been organised by the previous government, many of these issues would have been addressed by now. Among others, IG of Police, Sambalpur and regional officers of the SPCB were present.