Odisha revenue minister calls for proper disposal of fly ash

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss ways for proper disposal of fly ash dumped by industries in four districts - Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Angul.

The meeting was organised at the office of the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC - Northern division) and attended by MPs and MLAs of four districts besides collectors, SPs, officials of the district administration and the line department.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Pujari raised concern over improper disposal of fly ash amid growing industries in the region. “All the industries especially those involved in thermal power generation are failing to adhere to the guidelines set by the Pollution Control Board regarding disposal of fly ash,” he said.

He further informed that the meeting discussed on guidelines and advisories regarding disposal of fly ash to ascertain how effectively they were being followed and if there was a need for any amendments. “Authorities of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Bhubaneswar also joined the meeting virtually and informed about the advisories issued to industries in this regard. Public representatives and members present at the meeting gave their proposal and suggestions for effective disposal of fly ash,” the minister added.

“Not only fly ash but smoke and effluents are also a cause of concern. The RDC has been advised to seek help of experts in IIM-S, VSSUT and VIMSAR, who have done research on these issues and can give required support,” Pujari said.