Odisha's Vedvyas temple facelift project faces numerous obstacles

ROURKELA: One of the major attractions of Rourkela, the Vedvyas temple complex on the west of the city is undergoing a massive facelift. However, the pace of the renovation work remains slow for a variety of reasons.
Sources said the first phase of renovation was taken up at a cost of around Rs 10.49 crore and so far Rs 3 crore has been spent by the Works department, the agency tasked with executing the project. Widening and expansion of at least four ghats of Brahmani river have been completed and rectification of the concrete steps is underway. This apart, the bathing corridor has been widened to 40 feet with safety barricading.
The other ongoing work in the first phase include construction of a new Hanuman temple, Sankirtan Mandap, 16 kiosks and four angi mandaps. However, construction of a 4,000 sq feet concrete corridor fitted with paver blocks and multiple mandaps under trees to accommodate large number of devotees for occasions like Mahashivratri is yet to be taken up. Complete renovation of the existing temples including Manikeswar temple, Jagannath temple, Balukeswar temple, old Hanuman temple and Radha Krishna temple could not be taken up due to objection by the shrines’ priests over religious and ritualistic constraints.
Works department sources said the temple priests want the construction to be carried out without disturbing the positions of the deities and violation of the sanctity of the sanctum sanctorum. The priests also insist on continuation of daily worship and temple rituals.
A meeting of Vedvyas Trust Board led by Rourkela ADM, authorities of Works department, Endowment Commission and other key stakeholders would be held soon to find a way out to address the issue. As part of the overall development of Vedvyas temple complex as a major tourism destination, the proposal for setting up a suspension bridge over Brahmani river from Panposh to the shrine too has been taken up for implementation. Fresh location survey and soil testing have been conducted for preparation of detailed project report. The tender for the suspension bridge is likely to be floated early next year with the cost estimated at around Rs 76.82 crore for a length of 350 metre.
In-charge SDO of Works department’s Panposh division PK Mohapatra said the first phase project was initiated in February this year with completion target of May, 2025. He said certain issues slowing the pace of work would be sorted out soon.
Reasons for delay
Renovation of five temples in the complex yet to start over objections by priests
Construction of 4,000 sq ft corridor and multiple mandaps under trees yet to start
The first phase project completion target is May next year