Odisha's Vedvyas temple facelift project faces numerous obstacles

ROURKELA: One of the major attractions of Rourkela, the Vedvyas temple complex on the west of the city is undergoing a massive facelift. However, the pace of the renovation work remains slow for a variety of reasons.

Sources said the first phase of renovation was taken up at a cost of around Rs 10.49 crore and so far Rs 3 crore has been spent by the Works department, the agency tasked with executing the project. Widening and expansion of at least four ghats of Brahmani river have been completed and rectification of the concrete steps is underway. This apart, the bathing corridor has been widened to 40 feet with safety barricading.

The other ongoing work in the first phase include construction of a new Hanuman temple, Sankirtan Mandap, 16 kiosks and four angi mandaps. However, construction of a 4,000 sq feet concrete corridor fitted with paver blocks and multiple mandaps under trees to accommodate large number of devotees for occasions like Mahashivratri is yet to be taken up. Complete renovation of the existing temples including Manikeswar temple, Jagannath temple, Balukeswar temple, old Hanuman temple and Radha Krishna temple could not be taken up due to objection by the shrines’ priests over religious and ritualistic constraints.