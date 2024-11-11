Three lakh devotees visit Gopinath temple

PURI: Over three lakh devotees, mostly those observing Kartika Brata, had darshan of Gopinath Deb and Devi Radha at the Gopinath temple at Satyabadi on Anla Navami on Sunday.

The temple is situated at Sakhigopal, around 20 km away from Puri, along Puri-Bhubaneswar highway. The priests at the shrine performed the usual rituals and offered Chhatua bhog to the deities. Devotees then started visiting the shrine.

The temple administration had banned touching of the feet of Devi Radha. The feet of the deity can be viewed only on this day of the year. Over 10 platoons of police personnel along with fire tenders and ambulances were deployed at the shrine for smooth conduct of the rituals and darshan of the deities. This apart, a dozen CCTV cameras were installed at strategic locations to monitor movement of devotees and servitors. The darshan of the deities continued till late on Sunday night.