Train services to commence on Odisha's Jharmunda-Boudh section soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Jharmunda-Boudh stretch of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project is likely to be commissioned shortly as the engine rolling and testing has been completed on the newly-laid track.

Inspected by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), southeastern circle Brijesh Mishra recently, the 16.2 km stretch has been found to be ready for movement of trains.

Railway sources said its completion will significantly improve connectivity between coastal and western Odisha regions.

This apart, construction work on 13.7 km Boudh-Champapur rail section and 13.43 km Champapur-Purunakatak is also going on in full swing.

“After successful inspection of safety aspects of the newly-laid Jharmunda-Boudh section, this line has been authorised for running of trains. However, train services will commence after completion of other infrastructural and passenger amenities works,” said a railway official.

Of the total length of 301 km, so far 199 km including the Jharmunda-Boudh stretch has been completed. The completed stretches include 106 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and 93 km from Balangir to Boudh.

Another 27 km from Boudh to Purunakatak is under construction and about to be completed soon. The remaining 75 km from Purunakatak to Dasapalla, which passes through challenging terrains, reserve forest and sanctuary areas involving tunnel construction, will be completed as per the revised timeline.

ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has inspected the line between Boudh and Purunakatak. The stretch between Purunakatak and Champapur has nine major bridges, two road over bridges, 15 road under bridges and 35 minor bridges.