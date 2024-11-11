Youth need to be made aware of freedom struggle: OPSC chairman Mishra

CUTTACK: Youths must be sensitised about India’s freedom struggle and significance of the Constitution, said former Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) chairman Prof Satyakam Mishra on Sunday.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution: Historical, Social, Economic and Political Justice - Prospects & Challenges’ at The Universe here, Prof Mishra expressed concern over the lack of awareness among youths about country’s freedom struggle.

“Making today’s youth aware about India’s freedom struggle will help inculcate patriotic fervour in them,” he said.

Former head of the department of history in Ravenshaw University Prof Laxmikant Mishra presented a paper on ‘Imprints of Freedom Struggle on Indian Constitution’ at the seminar. He said every citizen in the country is entitled to have social, economic and political rights.

Head of the department of political science at Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Cuttack, Mousumi Pattnaik, emphasised that number of sittings both in the Parliament as well as assemblies should be increased so that more intensive discussions can take place for the benefit of the people.

Associate professor of economics in Ravenshaw University Manoj Kumar Das and The Universe general secretary Byapti Patnaik were present among others.