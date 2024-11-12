BSF uncovers Maoist dump with explosives, detonators in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Personnel of 177 Battalion of BSF, during a search operation, unearthed a Maoist dump near Aralipada and Taber villages within Jodambo police limits on Sunday.

The operation was aimed at neutralising Maoist activities and to carry out intensive anti-naxalite operations in the district following the recent visit of BSF’s special DG (Operations) from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Odisha Police DGP and IG, Odisha BSF Frontier HQs to Malkangiri, from November 4 to 8.

The personnel recovered 56 gelatin sticks , 13 electronic detonators, one cordex bundle and Maoist literature from the dump.

The BSF is actively conducting operations in Malkangiri while maintaining a strong presence and bolstering a sense of security among locals.

The recovery of the Maoist dump will demoralise Maoist sympathisers still active in the area, while also encouraging the security forces to intensify their efforts. Further combing and search operations are underway in the region, a release by BSF stated.