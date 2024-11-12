Odisha forest department to use Avenza Maps to fight against wildfires

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department is planning to use Avenza Maps, a mobile application, to plan to position and monitor the fire lines in vulnerable areas in the ensuing forest fire season 2025.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Debidutta Biswal said Avenza Maps was used by Paralakhemundi forest division in positioning and managing of fire lines in its division during the previous fire season. It has been planned to use the app in other forest and wildlife divisions from this year to minimise the impact of wildfire in the upcoming season.

Under the new technology, forest officials said the data of the fire lines drawn in the division on Google Earth will be exported to Avenza Maps. The frontline staff of the division will then use the app to track the fire lines and attach field photos. This will help the division to compare and correlate the field work of fire lines with the existing map for better planning, positioning and monitoring.

With around 12,000 to 13,000 km of fire lines being created and maintained in Odisha every year, Biswal said use of the application is expected to improve the efficacy of forest fire management in the state.