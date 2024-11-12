Odisha government to compensate 16,500 fishermen affected by fishing ban

KENDRAPARA: The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will provide a compensation of Rs 15,000 to around 16,500 fishermen affected by the fishing ban imposed at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district, Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam and Devi beach in Puri for arrival and mass nesting of Olive Ridley sea turtles.

Deputy director (marine) of the department Rabi Narayan Patnaik said, in 2016, the department for the first time had provided a yearly compensation of Rs 5,000 to 2,000 fishermen of Kendrapara as they are barred from fishing in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. “Last year, we provided compensation of Rs 15, 000 to 15,000 fishermen,” he said.

President of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union Prasanna Behera said at least 50,000 fishermen of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are affected due to the ban which was imposed from November 1 and will continue till May 31 next year.

“We have been demanding an alternative source of livelihood during the ban and adequate compensation for the losses incurred by the fishermen.

There exists a clause in the Central Empowerment Committee’s directives, which states there should be an alternate source of income before a fishing ban is imposed on fishermen. However, the officials are not providing any alternative livelihood options to us during the seven-month-long fishing ban. The meagre amount of Rs 15,000 compensation for only 16,500 fishermen will not be of much help,” he said.