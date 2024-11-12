Odisha government warns of strict action against employees over lobbying for posts

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over lobbying and using extraneous pressure for transfer and posting by employees, the state government on Monday warned that such practice will no longer be tolerated and stern action will be taken against those indulging in it.

Official sources said the government had to issue such a warning as it was found that some employees were exerting extraneous pressure for transfer and posting.

In a letter to secretary of all departments and district collectors, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said it has come to the notice of the government that some employees are attempting to influence their transfer and posting to different posts by exerting extraneous influence. This is a clear cut violation of Rule 23 of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959. Any attempt to violate the rules will be viewed seriously and attract disciplinary action, he said.

The Rule 23 states, “No government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any influence whether official or non-official to bear upon any authority to further his interests in respect of matters pertaining to his appointment under government, promotion, pay and other service conditions.”

“All government employees are, therefore, prohibited from exercising any form of influence, direct or indirect, to secure favourable transfers and postings,” Ahuja said.

The chief secretary said transfer and posting of employees are usually taken up as per the administrative exigencies, considering merit and following established procedures. Attempt to circumvent the process will be viewed as a serious misconduct and attract disciplinary action, he warned.

He directed the government employees to maintain the highest standards of integrity and conduct, and uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in all service matters.