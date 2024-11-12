Srimandir prepares for Panchuka rush with special arrangements for devotees

PURI: As lakhs of devotees are expected to throng Puri during Panchuka, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure devotees have hassle-free darshan of the Trinity at Shree Jagannath Temple during the period.

As per reports, daily rituals at Shree Jagannath Temple have been rescheduled. Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain informed since Panchuka this year will be of four days, a huge rush of devotees is expected at the shrine. He said devotees can enter the shrine through Simhadwar and exit through the other three gates.

Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said sun shades and covers with fans have been erected along Badadanda to provide relief to devotees from the scorching heat. Fire services personnel have been deployed to sprinkle water on devotees and on the road. This apart, volunteers will distribute drinking water among the devotees waiting in queue to enter the shrine. Barricades have been installed and Badadanda declared a no-vehicle zone from municipal market square.

Since devotees in large numbers are expected to take holy dip in Mahodadhi (the five km stretch of sea from Chakratirtha to Swargadwar) on the last day of Panchuka (Kartik Purnima), adequate lifeguards and fire services personnel have been deployed to prevent drowning in the sea.

Sources said the temple priests performed the daily chores of the deities like Mangal arati, Abakash, Mailum, Tadap laagi, Surya puja and Rosahoma and then offered Balabhog and Gopal bhog to the Trinity on the day. The deities were then dressed in Harihar Vesha.

Meanwhile, 30 platoons of police personnel along with senior officers have been deployed in the town to maintain order.