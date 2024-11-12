Trader attacked by miscreants in Bhubaneswar, panic grips locality

BHUBANESWAR: A 40-year-old trader was violently attacked by two helmeted, bike-borne miscreants in the Badagada area of the city on Monday night, sparking panic among locals.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. when the victim, Deepak Pradhan, was returning home from a local club.

“I was feeding a dog on my way home when the bike-borne miscreants slashed my back. As I turned, one of them attacked me again, injuring my hand with a sharp object,” Pradhan said.

The assailants reportedly attacked Pradhan with a surgical blade before fleeing the scene. Pradhan was immediately taken to Capital Hospital and later transferred to a private healthcare facility for further treatment.

Upon receiving information, Badagada Police launched an investigation, collecting CCTV footage from the area. “The victim is now at his home and is out of danger. However, the motive behind the attack is still not clear. A probe is underway to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack,” stated a senior official from Badagada Police.

The incident has heightened concern in the locality, with residents calling for increased night patrolling to curb anti-social activities. This attack follows a similar incident last week, in which unidentified miscreants on three motorcycles chased and fatally attacked a youth in Palashpalli. Police are reportedly facing growing challenges in preventing such crimes in the city.