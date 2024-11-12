Union Coal Secretary advocates ‘mining with conscience’ for sustainable energy growth

TALCHER: Union Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday introduced the concept of ‘mining with conscience’ while emphasising the need for responsible mining practices that align with India’s ambitious growth targets and energy needs.

Dutt, who was on a two-day tour of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), addressed a gathering of senior officers and employees at a special event organised here as part of Coal India’s Golden Jubilee Year celebrations. Dutt praised Team MCL for the PSU’s continuous growth in production, stating, “MCL is the bedrock of performance within Coal India.”

He said the concept of ‘mining with conscience; should become the new guiding theme for the coal sector, focusing on sustainable development while addressing both environmental and social concerns. The initiative aims to ensure India’s progress in energy production does not come at the cost of its natural resources or local communities.

Chairman of Coal India PM Prasad also lauded Team MCL for its outstanding performance over the years. He emphasised the importance of sustainability initiatives and diversification as essential strategies to prepare for the evolving business landscape.

Earlier, CMD of MCL Uday A Kaole reaffirmed MCL’s commitment to continuous performance excellence. During his visit, Dutt chaired a review meeting of MCL in Sambalpur and toured key mines of MCL.

Eco park by MCL inaugurated

Dutt on Monday inaugurated the Chandrashekhar Azad Eco Park, developed by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The park, located in mine no 9 of Orient Area, spans 2.4 hectare and was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.99 crore. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Coal India chairman PM Prasad, MCL CMD Uday A Kaole, and joint secretary, Ministry of Coal, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi.