Court in Odisha issues warrant against former MP Rao, five others

BERHAMPUR: A court in Rayagada on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against six persons including district BJD president and former MP N Bhaskar Rao in connection with the sensational murder of tribal leader and trustee of Maa Majhighariani temple Bhagirathi Mandangi nearly 14 years back.

The court of SDJM Barsha Das issued the NBWs for the arrest of Rao, a former Rajya Sabha member, and five others while hearing a petition filed by Bhagirathi’s brother Jagannath Mandangi.

Bhagirathi was murdered on December 15, 2010. His charred body with hands and legs tied was found floating in a dam in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in 2021 and 2023, the Adivashi Mahasangha of Rayagada had intensified agitation demanding speedy and impartial inquiry in the murder case. Bhagirathi’s family and president of Adivashi Mahasangha Appalaswamy Kadraka had also demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They had alleged that police failed to bring the culprits into the ambit of investigation as they were members of BJD, which was the ruling party then. They also claimed that Bhagirathi was murdered as he detected and raised voice against irregularities in the temple management.

Following the outcry, the then Odisha government had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the murder. However, no progress was made in the investigation. Aggrieved over the inordinate delay in probe, Jagannath filed the petition in Rayagada SDJM court in February this year.

The petitioner’s counsel Samuel Tandi said the court issued the NBWs on the basis of evidence and statements of the witnesses. The case has been filed under sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC.

Despite repeated attempts, Rao was not available for comment.