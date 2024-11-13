CRUT to sell Mo Bus ticket on ONDC in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Tuesday registered itself as a digital ticketing platform on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem to allow Mo Bus commuters to buy online ticket for their travel.

The integration with ONDC will enable CRUT to expand its reach and provide enhanced digital solutions, making public transport more accessible and user-friendly, said officials.

By joining ONDC, they said, CRUT has come up with a real-time solution and simplified ticket purchases. The move will allow passengers to conveniently purchase bus tickets through any ONDC-compliant app, expanding ticketing options beyond the Mo Bus application.

Chalo Mobility Pvt Ltd has been roped in by CRUT as the first vendor on the platform from which passengers will be able to buy Mo Bus tickets.

The first ticket on the ONDC platform was generated in presence of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) secretary Usha Padhee, CRUT MD N Thirumala Naik and ONDC senior vice-president Nitin Nair.