Food waste to biogas: Pact for plant at Paradip inked

PARADIP: To establish a biogas plant that would convert organic waste into renewable energy, a tripartite agreement was signed among Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) and Paradip Municipality here on Tuesday.

This biogas plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. The initiative is part of MAIRE’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in India.

Using anaerobic digestion technology, the biogas plant will convert food and vegetable waste from community sources into biogas. It will provide sustainable energy source for community kitchens and other facilities.

The project will not only promote sustainability but also offer employment opportunities for the local community.

Executive officer of Paradip municipality, Abhishek Panda said the pilot project will be the first of its kind in the state. “TCMPL will provide CSR funds to develop the plant in Paradip, while NITK will offer technical support for its implementation. Paradip municipality will provide land and necessary facilities,” he added. Foundation stone for the project will be laid in January.

Chairman of Paradip municipality Basant Kumar Biswal, Vasudeva Madhav, associate professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and CSR project coordinator, Maire Tecnimont Center for Research in Waste Recycling and Circular Economy, Akash AR, post-doctoral fellow at the Maire Tecnimont Center for Research and Brijesh Shah, head (legal and corporate affairs) of Tecnimont Private Limited were present.