Mob ransacks house, damages vehicles in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: Terror gripped Turunga village within Sadar police limits here on Monday night as a mob of 35-40 anti-socials barged into the house of a villager and went on a ransacking spree, damaging multiple vehicles reportedly over past enmity.

Locals said the mob entered the house of Manoj Mohapatra at around 10:30 pm. They threatened Manoj’s family members and before leaving, damaged several cars and motorcycles and even looted some jewelleries and cash from the house.

The entire incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed in the house. In his police complaint, Manoj claimed several persons who were part of the mob including Rinkesh Mishra, Purna Meher and Prasanna Bhue have been identified from the CCTV footage.

Sources said a few days back, Purna and Prasanna had attacked Manoj’s younger brother Susanta Mohapatra with a steel rod. Susanta sustained head injuries and got 14 stitches. When Manoj went to file a complaint, the accused duo reached the police station and asked him to settle the matter amicably. When Manoj refused their offer, a minor altercation broke out between them.

Manoj’s family members alleged that the suspects were nursing a grudge over the issue due to which they ransacked their house. “We were inside our house when a group of 35-40 people barged inside. They were armed with weapons and vandalised my vehicles parked on the front porch. We rushed to the top floor of the house to save ourselves. The miscreants also pelted stones at the house. We hope the police will act swiftly and arrest the suspects,” said Manoj.

ASP Tapan Mohanty said police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to nab the others involved in the case.