Odisha govt seeks central aid to add over 10,000 MW power storage capacity

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday urged the central government to extend financial support for developing pump storage power plants (PSPs) of 10,000 mega watt capacity and building a green energy corridor to connect renewable energy projects to the national grid.

Addressing the power ministers conference chaired by Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, deputy chief minister and minister for Energy KV Singh Deo said Odisha is prioritising energy storage solutions with plans for over 10,000 MW of pumped storage plants (PSP). He made a strong plea for financial support from the Centre for the proposed PSPs on par with battery energy storage systems (BESS) to make these projects financially viable.

Singh Deo also called for central assistance in building the green energy corridor phase-III to connect renewable energy projects with the national grid. He highlighted the need for expeditious forest clearances for key transmission projects.

“Odisha has ensured energy security of its citizens by sourcing 8,856 MW power. The state aims to add 15,603 MW by 2030, with over half of this from renewable sources. The state is also planning to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” he said.

Singh Deo said the state government has sent a proposal to the ministry for building cyclone-resilient infrastructure in coastal districts of the state under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Further, project proposals worth Rs 3,069 crore submitted to the Power ministry in 2023 are pending approval, he said.

The Energy minister spoke about the state’s proactive implementation of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 and its efforts under the PM-Suryaghar scheme. In order to make the scheme more affordable for households, he said the state government is considering to provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

Highlighting the power sector reforms, Singh Deo said PPP model in power distribution in Odisha has become a huge success. All the four discoms in the state have improved operational efficiency and financial performance. TPCODL, TPWODL and TPNODL - are placed in the top 10 performing discoms as per the ratings of the Ministry of Power, he said.