Odisha to use AI to bridge language barriers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has collaborated with Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to facilitate growth of language technology and generative AI solutions to promote governance in vernacular language.

The Electronics and Information Technology department on Tuesday inked a pact with DIDB to support and develop new areas of innovation for bridging language barriers by serving and enabling people to operate in multilingual operations.

As per the agreement, the agency would work towards enabling governance and service delivery in local language by facilitating multilingual access to state government services using DIBD’s language translation application integration through ‘Bhashini Udyat’ (API’s, reference applications).

OCAC CEO Pradeep Rout said DIBD’s language translation API will be integrated into various official platforms and services. The AI-based translation services will be integrated across government platforms with customised models to capture regional dialects and nuances for high-quality, real-time translations.

The state government will assess linguistic needs and prioritise languages for translation services, providing infrastructure to integrate the AI tools into digital platforms. It will also constitute a state language mission/nodal organisation for monitoring the outcome. The agreement was signed by OCAC CEO and DIDB CEO Amitabh Nag.