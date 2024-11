BHUBANESWAR: A jaundice outbreak has gripped the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here with at least 12 students testing positive in the last few days.

A team of health officials visited the hostels and several other places on the university premises after several students complained of jaundice-like symptoms.

Additional district urban public health officer Dr Nilamani Senapati said the cases have been reported from the hostels. So far, 12 cases have been detected. Health officials urged the university authorities to share details about the cases to help prevent further spread of the disease which is suspected to have spread from a contaminated drinking water source.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said he has directed health teams to visit the affected areas and take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the university has intensified awareness among students after detection of jaundice cases in at least two hostels. Water samples have been collected for tests to detect the source of contamination.