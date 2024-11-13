Probe ordered into forest land grab for 'Islam Nagar' after NGT notice

MALKANGIRI/BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Tuesday directed Malkangiri forest division to probe the alleged encroachment of around 100 acre forest land in the district for the establishment of what is called ‘Islam Nagar.’

Acting on a notice from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the department directed Malkangiri DFO to make a site visit, find out whether the land in question is forest in category and submit a report, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal told The New Indian Express.

The NGT had taken taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged encroachment of 100 acre forest land basing on a report which appeared in Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, on September 30. The land in question is located near National Highway 326 surrounded by forests along Saveri river bank in Motu.

The article which called it “Land Jihad” alleged the encroached site saw construction of buildings, roads and other infrastructure including building of a mud road and wire fencing.

“The construction was allegedly funded through various government schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Empowerment Guarantee Act with over Rs 9 lakh spent on road construction,” the NGT stated quoting the article. A large pond was also allegedly excavated, warehouses built and transformers installed in violation of Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and Environmental Protection Act, 1986.