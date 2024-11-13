Supplementary budget to shrink amid low spending by Odisha govt depts

BHUBANESWAR: Amid low spending by several departments, Odisha’s supplementary budget for 2024-25 is expected to shrink as compared to previous financial years.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the supplementary budget on November 26, the first day of the winter session of the Assembly.

Sources said, total expenditure of the budget provision stood at 30.93 per cent in the first six months of the financial year as compared to 35.21 per cent during the same period in previous year prompting the departments to rework on the supplementary proposals. Majhi had presented a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore in July.

While eight departments have spent less than 20 per cent, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department being among the lowest, 11 major departments have spent less than 30 per cent. The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department comes second after Tourism with both spending only 4.81 per cent and 4.67 per cent of their allocations, respectively.

The rest of the major departments with less than 20 per cent expenditure are Sports and Youth Services (5.67 per cent), Transport (8.38 per cent), Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water (11.71 per cent), Mission Shakti (12.73 per cent), Housing and Urban Development (18.16 per cent) and Agriculture (18.68 per cent).

“Despite sufficient funds being allocated, expenditure has been slow across several key sectors, including food supplies, agriculture, education, panchayatiraj, infrastructure, women and child development. This trend could be attributed to delay in budget provisioning, project approvals and administrative bottlenecks,” sources said.