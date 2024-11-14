13 arrested for armed robbery of Kendu leaf from godown in Odisha

DEOGARH: Police on Wednesday nabbed a gang of 13 armed robbers who were on the run after looting Kendu leaves worth lakhs at gunpoint from a godown in Khairpali under Kundeigola range.

Police also seized 45 bundles of Kendu leaves, a laptop and three batteries looted from the godown along with three pick-up vans and a sharp weapon used in the crime. Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said, on the night of November 3, a few miscreants reached the godown in three vehicles. They first held the staff captive at gunpoint. They then tied the workers of the godown and loaded 45 bundles of Kendu leaves along with four batteries and a laptop into their van before fleeing the spot.

The next day, Chhabila Pradhan of Kundeigola filed a complaint and reported that around 16 people had come for the loot. A case was registered under section 320 (2) of BNS and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.