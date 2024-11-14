Activists demand ban on eco-retreat at Odisha's Pentha Beach to protect olive ridley turtles

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s eco-retreat plan at Pentha beach in Bhitarkanika has landed in controversy with some locals and environmental activists seeking a ban on the programme, citing it to be a threat to the landscape used by the vulnerable Olive Ridley turtles as their nesting site.

They have also alleged that the eco-retreat camp at the place is illegal as it falls within the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary.

Environmental activist Alaya Samantaray, a resident of Marshaghai tehsil in Kendrapara district, has written a letter to the state chief secretary, additional chief secretary of Forest and Environment department as well as the deputy director general of forests and ADG forests at MoEFCC seeking their immediate intervention in the matter.

“The programme taking place at Pentha beach for the last two years will have serious impact on the wild animals in the sanctuary and nesting of the endangered turtles,” Samantaray stated in her letter.

The activist alleged that around 25 luxury tents are being set up in the eco-retreat programme for three months. Besides, motorised water sports along with other recreational activities are carried out with music, loudspeakers and highly-illuminated lights. Garbage is another key problem.

“All these activities and anthropogenic pressure, prohibited at the site under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, will have irreversible impact on the wild animals, sea turtles and the environment,” Samantaray pointed out, while seeking intervention of the government in restraining authorities concerned from proceeding with the eco-retreat plan at the site.