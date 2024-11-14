Chancellor asks higher education department to speed up VC appointment

BHUBANESWAR: The Chancellor of Universities has asked the Higher Education department to expedite the process of appointing vice-chancellors (VCs) in three universities of the state.

Though the tenure of VCs of Utkal, Rama Devi and Gangadhar Meher universities will be over by the last week of the current month, the department is yet to issue advertisement for appointment of new VCs.

Principal secretary to the Governor NBS Rajput in a letter to the department wrote that the comissioner-cum-secretary of the department as convenor of the selection committee was asked to issue advertisement and invite application for the VC positions. The process of selection of new VCs should be initiated as per the provisions of Orissa Universities Act (OU Act) of 1989.

Rajput pointed out that the process of selection is still pending at the department level.