Miners urged to ensure safe handling of explosives in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Miners need to double check safe storage, transport, handling and usage of explosives before carrying out blasting in mines, opined deputy director (mining) Ulimella Shivashankar.

Speaking at a workshop conducted at the Manoharpur coal mine of Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) recently, Shivashankar made a detailed and informative presentation on safety parameters to be implemented during storage and handling of explosives for safe blasting inside mines.

Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) officials emphasised the importance of safety practices at the site to ensure zero accidents and avoid any unsafe practices which lead to hazards. The workshop covered all aspects of safety such as use of PPEs, training and certification, implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmentation reality (AR) for training of associated persons, inspection of magazine and explosive van, limited usage of mobile inside mine area, use of electronic detonators and adequate provisions for protection from lightning.

Various accidents and disasters related to blasting operations in mines which happened recently were also discussed to ensure safe blasting practices.

Around 130 delegates including managers, safety and blasting officers, engineers and explosive suppliers engaged in various coal mining companies such as MCL, NLCIL, NTPC, Vedanta, OCPL, Solar, Adani, BGR Mining and Infra Ltd and Sainik Mining attended the workshop. Deputy director (mechanical) Ravinder Bonta also spoke.