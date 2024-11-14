Ministry of renewable energy to organise two-day meet in Bhubaneshwar on 500 GW renewable energy target

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is set to organise a two-day Chintan Shivir in the city on November 14 and 15 for brainstorming on achieving the ambitious target of generating 500 gigawatt (GW) non-fossil fuel energy in the country by 2030.

Union MNRE minister Prahlad Joshi has requested deputy chief minister in-charge of Energy department KV Singh Deo to attend the inaugural session on November 14 and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to address the valedictory session the next day.

Writing to the chief minister, Joshi said the Chintan Shivir aims to bring together a group of leading decision-makers, financial institutions, industrialists and CEOs who are integral to India’s renewable energy journey along with key stakeholders from the central and state governments.

“Central and state governments have to work in tandem to achieve the ‘Panchmitra’ goal of 500 GW electricity installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Joshi said.

He said there will be various thematic sessions on connectivity, regulatory and policy issues, storage, research and development and international best practices.

Key stakeholders in each session will deliberate on the current landscape while recommending the way forward to achieve India’s ambitious renewable energy targets to the level of 1,800 GW by 2047.

Topics like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, promoting solar ancillary manufacturing and battery energy storage technology will be discussed.