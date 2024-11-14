Odisha cabinet approves new law to plug leaks in state public exams

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent adoption of unfair means in public examination for educational institutions as well as recruitment by various government authorities in Odisha, the state cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to framing of a new legislation with provisions for strong punishment including imprisonment and hefty penalty.

Proposal for the new law, the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was approved at the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The unfair means includes impersonation, cheating and disrupting the examination process, leakage of information related to examination before the scheduled time and unauthorised entry into examination halls.

According to provisions approved by the cabinet, all offences will be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. Any person and persons resorting to unfair means and offences will be punished with imprisonment ranging from three to five years with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The service provider will also be liable to be punished with imposition of a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. Proportionate cost of examination will also be recovered from such service provider. In case of default of payment of fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment will be imposed, as per the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.