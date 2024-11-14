Odisha CM to release paddy input subsidy at Sohela on December 8

BHUBANESWAR: Advancing the date of paddy procurement of the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25 by a day to November 20, the state government on Wednesday decided to release the additional input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy to farmers from December 8.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will release the subsidy along with the minimum support price of Rs 2,300 through direct benefit transfer to the farmers’ accounts at a state level farmers’ convention at Sohela in Bargarh district. The state government has promised to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to the farmers from the current KMS under the Samrudha Krushak Yojana.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan during a review of the preparedness for kharif paddy procurement at district level by the chief minister with district collectors in a virtual mode.
Farmers who sell their paddy from November 20 to December 7 will get the MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal. The balance input subsidy will be sent to their accounts after December 8.
Earlier, a five-member inter-ministerial committee headed by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo had announced that paddy procurement will start from Bargarh on November 21 subject to decision by the district procurement committee.
As per the decision in the meeting, paddy procurement will begin on November 20 from Bargarh district followed by Sambalpur on November 22 and subsequently in all districts across the state. The state government has made necessary preparations to ensure a seamless procurement process.
The meeting was informed that adequate measures have been taken to support small and marginal farmers through a dedicated system. The districts have taken measures to create awareness among small and marginal farmers about paddy procurement.
The chief minister directed district collectors to strengthen the procurement system, ensuring its efficiency and transparency. He further instructed them to closely monitor the procurement process in border districts to prevent smuggling of paddy.
Sohela has been strategically chosen for the state-level convention to remind people about the failed promise by former CM Naveen Patnaik to farmers in 2015 for payment of Rs 100 as bonus over and above the minimum support price (MSP).