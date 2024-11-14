Odisha CM to release paddy input subsidy at Sohela on December 8

BHUBANESWAR: Advancing the date of paddy procurement of the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25 by a day to November 20, the state government on Wednesday decided to release the additional input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy to farmers from December 8.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will release the subsidy along with the minimum support price of Rs 2,300 through direct benefit transfer to the farmers’ accounts at a state level farmers’ convention at Sohela in Bargarh district. The state government has promised to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to the farmers from the current KMS under the Samrudha Krushak Yojana.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan during a review of the preparedness for kharif paddy procurement at district level by the chief minister with district collectors in a virtual mode.

Farmers who sell their paddy from November 20 to December 7 will get the MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal. The balance input subsidy will be sent to their accounts after December 8.