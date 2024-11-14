Odisha government grants permission to ministers to fly business class for official work

BHUBANESWAR: Ministers in Odisha can now fly in style while travelling by air for official work. In a major upgrade, the state government has granted ministers permission to travel in executive, business or club class for official work.

A notification by the Parliamentary Affairs department stated that ministers, both cabinet and state ranks, can travel by air in executive, business or club class while travelling on official purposes. This has been concurred in by the Finance department, it added.

The ministers were previously allowed economy class travel but henceforth can experience the benefits of premium air travel, including larger seats, priority boarding and enhanced in-flight services. The decision follows another recent shift in policy by the BJP government which authorised air travel for Group-A officers and above for official duties within the state.

As per an office memorandum issued by the Finance department, officers in the rank of additional secretary and above who were allowed to use rail or road routes for official tours inside the state have been granted sanction for travel by air. This decision that aims at streamlining official travel for senior officers was taken in view of expanding intra-state air connectivity.

After the decision, lawmakers have renewed their demand for an increase in salary and pension of MLAs and ex-members. “We are fine with ministers being allowed air travel in business class. But the government must introduce a bill in the coming session of the Assembly to increase our salary and pension,” said an MLA.

Earlier, a committee constituted by the Assembly had recommended increasing the salary of MLAs from Rs 1 lakh per month to Rs 2.5 lakh.