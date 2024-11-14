Odisha government opens PDS sub-centre at Mandipanka amid mango kernel deaths

BHUBANESWAR: Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district has been witnessing a flurry of activities ever since two women lost their lives and six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel.
In the wake of the tragedy, the local administration has taken swift action to address issues that have long impacted the villagers. A series of developmental efforts have been set in motion to improve the quality of life in this remote part of the tribal-dominated district.
Sources said a borewell has been dug to provide safe and clean drinking water after laboratory tests confirmed faecal contamination in drinking water samples collected from one of the sources in the village.
Additionally, a public distribution system (PDS) sub-centre has been set up in the village, making ration supplies more accessible to the local population. The residents will not have to travel 9-10 km to reach the Brahmanigaon LAMPCS to collect PDS rice.
The centre is expected to alleviate food insecurity and ensure that families have consistent access to staples like rice and wheat, reducing the need to turn to potentially-harmful alternatives. The authorities have also formed a ‘Jeevika’ cluster, an initiative aimed at creating livelihood opportunities for the villagers under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).
They have assured the villagers, who have not been allotted houses under PMAY (Grameen), to prioritise their need in next slot. Kandhamal collector Amrit Ruturaj said the village has three wards. The solar-powered borewell has been set up in the ward where the women had died. The well will be functional soon.
“A PDS sub-centre has been opened in the middle of the village so that ration card holders will not have to spend money to get their quota of rice by travelling to Brahmanigaon. Four-five more villages will be tagged to the sub-centre. We have also planned to set up 40 such sub-centres in the district to make supplies more accessible,” Ruturaj said.
The collector also informed that local residents, who are interested, will be provided work through Jeevika, which will ensure sustainable livelihoods of Scheduled Tribe families through land and non-land based livelihood activities under ITDA. SHGs will also be provided interest-free loans to augment income of women, he added.
On October 31, Ramita Patamajhi (28) and Runu Majhi (30) had died while six others were hospitalised after they consumed the fatal gruel. The state government has ordered an RDC probe into the incident. The New Indian Express had extensively reported these issues.