Pavilion of ORMAS to showcase steps for empowering rural communities

CUTTACK: The highlight of the national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra will be six Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS)-themed stalls demonstrating the state-run agency’s impactful journey in developing forward linkage for various products of rural producers.

It will include the recent partnership with Bharat Masala to market locally-grown chilli and tomato by farmers under the umbrella of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and producer groups supported by ORMAS.

ORMAS has been providing these FPOs and producer groups with technical guidance, training in sustainable farming practices and assistance in meeting quality standards that align with Bharat Masala’s branding.

“This partnership not only brings fresh, local flavours to consumers but also cultivates a model for sustainable agricultural prosperity that can inspire similar collaborations across the region,” said joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.

Collaboration with ITC for production and marketing of incense sticks marks a transformative step for rural women producers. Through its strategic initiative, ORMAS has formed producer groups for large-scale production of incense sticks at one place for supplying to ITC.